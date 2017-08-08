Documents show that Delta Air Lines Inc. jumped to Bombardier Inc.’s defence in June amid the ongoing anti-dumping investigation against the aircraft manufacturer by the U.S. Department of Commerce, asking the department to back off – at least with respect to smaller planes for which Delta is a major buyer.Report Typo/Error
Follow @joshokaneon Twitter:
- Boeing Co$239.50-0.73(-0.30%)
- Bombardier Inc$2.62+0.02(+0.77%)
- Delta Air Lines Inc$50.31-0.44(-0.87%)
- Updated August 8 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.