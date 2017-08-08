Delta Air Lines Inc. has jumped to Bombardier Inc.’s defence in an anti-dumping investigation against the aircraft manufacturer by the U.S. Department of Commerce, asking the government to back off and narrow the scope of its inquiry, documents show.

Boeing Co. complained in April that Bombardier’s C Series planes are unfairly subsidized by the Canadian and Quebec government, triggering the U.S. investigation. Filings with the Commerce department show that Delta, which last year ordered 75 109-seat CS100 planes from Bombardier, believes the investigation should be limited only to larger planes. Boeing doesn’t actually manufacture planes of the smaller size the airline has ordered from Bombardier and therefore did not compete against the Canadian company, Delta said.

