New mortgage insurance rules announced in 2016 by the federal government are taking a toll on new business growth at Canada’s largest private-sector mortgage insurer.

Genworth MI Canada Inc., which provides mortgage insurance for home buyers and financial institutions, reported Tuesday the total value of new insurance it wrote in the second quarter of 2017 was down 81 per cent to $6.1-billion from $31.7-billion in the same period last year.

Most of the decline was the result of a 96-per-cent drop in the value of portfolio insurance written in the quarter, which is bulk insurance bought by financial institutions for their portfolios of uninsured mortgages. New portfolio insurance fell to $1.1-billion from $25.9-billion in the second quarter last year.

The decline also included a 14-per-cent drop in the volume of insurance bought by homeowners, which fell to $5-billion from $5.8-billion in the same quarter last year.

Genworth is one of two private-sector companies providing mortgage insurers for home buyers who do not have a down payment of at least 20 per cent of the purchase price of a home, requiring them to pay for insurance to protect their banks from the risk of default on the loans. Canada Mortgage and Insurance Corp., a federal Crown corporation, is the largest insurer in the sector.

The mortgage insurance industry has been hit hard by new rules introduced in 2016 to cool the rapid growth in housing markets in Vancouver and Toronto and ensure people can afford their growing mortgage debt.

Among the changes, the federal government increased “stress testing” standards for people taking out fixed-rate loans of five years or more to insure they could still afford their insured mortgage even if interest rates were 2 percentage points higher than the rate they were paying. The impact of the new rules is evident in the declining volume of insured mortgages and the declining value of insurance provided by Genworth and CMHC.

The changes also made it far more difficult for financial institutions to buy bulk portfolio insurance to protect their portfolios of uninsured mortgages from default risk, virtually grinding the sale of portfolio insurance to a halt.

Rules introduced July 1, 2016, limited financial institutions to only buying portfolio insurance for mortgages used in government-sponsored securitization programs, and further changes in November prohibited institutions from insuring refinancing loans for home owners. Insurers also substantially increased portfolio insurance premiums because of new higher regulatory capital requirements introduced by Canada’s banking regulator on Jan. 1 this year, which made institutions even more unwilling to buy the bulk insurance product.

As a result of declining volumes, Genworth said its income from premiums written in the second quarter fell to $170-million from $249-million last year. The company said some of the decline in business volume was partially offset by higher premiums rates charged to clients.

The company reported higher net income of $150-million or $1.61 per share in the second quarter, up substantially from $91-million or 99 cents per share last year, due in part to lower losses on claims as well as a significant increase in income from its $6.3-billion investment portfolio.

Total investment income rose to $76-million from $33-million in the second quarter last year thanks to a jump in the value of the company’s interest rate swaps.

