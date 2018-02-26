 Skip to main content

DHX Media CEO stepping down, CFO replaced

Posters of various projects hang in the hallway at DHX Media in Vancouver, B.C., Feb. 5, 2016.

Rafal Gerszak/The Globe and Mail

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press

DHX Media Ltd. has announced a pair of top management changes as it continues a strategic review, including a possible sale of the company.

The children's media company says Dana Landry is stepping down as chief executive and as a member of the company's board of directors to pursue other projects.

Executive chairman and co-founder Michael Donovan has been appointed chief executive.

DHX also says that Doug Lamb has been appointed chief financial officer to replace Keith Abriel, who will be leaving the company after a short transition.

Lamb was chief financial officer at Postmedia until February 2017.

DHX announced a strategic review in October 2017 following disappointing financial results.

