DHX Media reports jump in second-quarter profit

Posters of various projects hang in the hallway at DHX Media in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, February 5, 2016.

Rafal Gerszak/The Globe and Mail

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press

DHX Media Ltd. reported a profit of $7.4-million in its latest quarter, up from $5.8-million in the same quarter a year earlier.

The children's entertainment company says the profit amounted to six cents per diluted share for the three months ended Dec. 31.

That compared with a profit of four cents per diluted share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, DHX says it earned a profit of nearly $9.1-million or seven cents per share, up from $6.3-million or five cents per share.

Revenue in what was the company's second quarter totalled $121.9-million, up from $78.9-million.

DHX launched a review of strategic alternatives, including the possible sale of the company, last year.

