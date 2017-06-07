A 10-per-cent increase in sales at Dollarama Inc. helped push up the discount chain’s latest quarterly profit to $94.7-million.

The Montreal-based retailer’s profit equalled 82 cents per share of net income for the quarter ended April 30.

That was up from $83.2-million, or 68 cents per share of net income, in the comparable period last year.

Analysts had estimated 79 cents per share of profit for this year’s first quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.

However, analysts had expected Dollarama’s sales to grow even more than they did.

Dollarama recorded $704.9-million of sales, below the estimate of $716-million.

The company says an increase in the average transaction value drove an increase in comparable sales growth, which was 4.6 per cent, but that was partly offset by a decline in the number of transactions relative to the same time last year.

The quarterly report was issued ahead of Dollarama’s annual shareholders meeting in Montreal.

Report Typo/Error