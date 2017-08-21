After significantly shrinking its portfolio and a challenging restructuring over the past year and a half, Dream Office REIT is looking at ways to adapt to an increasingly competitive commercial real estate landscape, and chairman Michael Cooper says he looks forward to focusing on the core properties remaining in the company’s portfolio.Report Typo/Error
