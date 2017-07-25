Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
DuPont products are seen for sale in a hardware store in National City, California in this file photo. (Mike Blake/REUTERS)
DuPont products are seen for sale in a hardware store in National City, California in this file photo. (Mike Blake/REUTERS)

DuPont posts 15.5% fall in second-quarter profit Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Chemicals and seeds company DuPont , which is merging with Dow Chemical, reported a 15.5 per cent fall in quarterly profit on higher costs.

Net income attributable to DuPont fell to $862-million, or 99 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.02-billion or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $7.42-billion from $7.06-billion.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular