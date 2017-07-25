Chemicals and seeds company DuPont , which is merging with Dow Chemical, reported a 15.5 per cent fall in quarterly profit on higher costs.
Net income attributable to DuPont fell to $862-million, or 99 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.02-billion or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $7.42-billion from $7.06-billion.Report Typo/Error
- E I du Pont de Nemours and Co$85.34+0.99(+1.17%)
- Dow Chemical Co$66.89+0.67(+1.00%)
- Updated July 25 3:38 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.