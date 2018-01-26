Inflation slows to 1.9% as consumers get a holiday season price break

Canada's inflation rate dipped back below 2 per cent in December, taking a pause after its November surge, as declining gasoline prices and holiday season discounting gave consumers an end-of-year break.

Statistics Canada reported that the consumer price index slumped 0.4 per cent month over month in December. On a year-over-year basis, CPI inflation ended 2017 at 1.9 per cent, down from 2.1 per cent in November.

The decline was led by gasoline, down 3.3 per cent from November. Prices for home entertainment equipment fell 3.4 per cent, and clothing and footwear fell 3 per cent, evidence of holiday season price cuts. Telephone service prices also tumbled nearly 8 per cent, reflecting a December price war among major cell phone providers.

On the other side of the ledger, food prices were up 0.3 per cent month over month.

Economists had anticipated weakness in December inflation, due to the falling prices at the gas pump as well as retailers' typical late-holiday sales. The holiday effects make December a routinely slow month for inflation: It has declined month over month in nine of the past 10 years.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, factoring out routine end-of-year price cuts, the CPI was actually up 0.2 per cent in December, adding to November's 0.5-per-cent gain.

"We're hardly chalking this up as a negative inflation report," Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce economist Nick Exarhos said in a research note. "Indeed, much of the weakness in December was tied to gasoline, something we know will more than reverse in the months ahead given the performance of crude prices." (The benchmark North American price for crude oil, the raw material for gasoline, has risen nearly 10 per cent in the past month.)

Still, the December retreat leaves the annual inflation rate slightly below the Bank of Canada's 2-per-cent policy target, its most important guide for setting interest rates. But tellingly for the central bank, its three preferred measures of so-called "core" inflation – those that attempt to remove isolated and short-term gyrations to gauge the underlying inflationary pressures affecting the broader economy – actually edged higher, averaging 1.8 per cent, up from 1.7 per cent in November.

Economists said the overall inflation picture in December looked strong enough to keep the Bank of Canada on track to continue raising interest rates this year, albeit likely slowly and cautiously. The central bank has repeatedly used the word "cautious" for the past several months to describe its approach to future rate increases, even as it raised rates by a quarter of a percentage point earlier this month – its third such increase since last July.

While evidence has been building over the past several months that inflationary pressures are increasing, warranting continuing to raise rates from their historically low levels of the past several years, most economists still see little danger of inflation overheating much beyond the Bank of Canada's target.

"The big picture view is that headline and core inflation are slowly grinding higher, but are mostly staying close to 2 per cent," said Douglas Porter, chief economist at Bank of Montreal, in a research report. "In a nutshell, this is firm enough to keep the Bank [of Canada] in tightening mode, but still mild enough to keep the tightening pace gradual and 'cautious.'"

Speaking this week at the global gathering of economic and business leaders in Davos, Switzerland, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz reiterated that the bank remains "totally data dependent" in terms of deciding on further rate increases this year. From that standpoint, the inflation data continue to make the case for a continued gradual rate increases this year. The bond market is giving about even odds for another quarter-point rate hike by April, and 90-per-cent likelihood that such a hike will come by July.

However, Mr. Poloz acknowledged the central bank is also "NAFTA dependent." It's a further indication that he is trying to balance a growing economy, tightening labour market and rising inflationary pressures against the risk of a collapse of the renegotiations of the Canada/U.S./Mexico trade pact – which, if it were to happen, could deliver a serious shock to Canada's economic growth story.

"Risks and uncertainty may result in increased caution, but ultimately, achieving the [central bank's 2-per-cent] inflation control target will require further monetary tightening," said Brian DePratto, senior economist at Toronto-Dominion Bank, in a research note. "We remain of the view that the balance of risks versus fundamentals favours the next rate hike falling in July."