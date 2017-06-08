Automation nation: Which Canadian communities are most at risk?

Nearly half of Canada’s work activities could be automated, and the communities most susceptible tend to have smaller populations with an outsize share of manufacturing or natural resources jobs, according to a new report.
On the other hand, the Canadian areas best insulated from tech disruption include those where hospitals, postsecondary institutions and the public sector are major employers, the Brookfield Institute for Innovation + Entrepreneurship finds.
The Toronto-based think tank applied McKinsey & Company data on automation to employment figures from the 2011 census, the most recent account of local labour statistics. (Labour figures from the 2016 census will be released in November.)
Census metropolitan areas with a higher share of non-routine work activities were less likely to be disrupted, the report says.
For example, one-third of Ottawa-Gatineau employees were working in health care, education services and professional scientific and technical services – three industries that rely on human interaction and management. As a result, 44 per cent of the work activities in Ottawa-Gatineau had the potential to be automated, according to the study, making it the second-least susceptible area out of 147.
In contrast, one-quarter of Ingersoll, Ont., employees were working in manufacturing and one-fifth in retail, restaurants and accommodation – industries with highly repetitive tasks. The study found that 50 per cent of the work in Ingersoll had the potential to be automated, making it the area most at risk in the country.
|Census metropolitan area / census agglomeration
|Proportion of work activities with the potential to be automated
|Equivalent no. of jobs*
|Largest industry (% of total work force)
|Population
|Median after-tax household income
|Abbotsford - Mission, B.C.
|47.62%
|39,252
|12% - Retail Trade
|134,385
|$57,370
|Alma, Que.
|47.45%
|7,129
|15% - Retail Trade
|27,120
|$46,371
|Amos, Que.
|45.82%
|3,849
|20% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|13,710
|$48,990
|Baie-Comeau, Que.
|47.64%
|6,934
|19% - Manufacturing
|23,900
|$53,355
|Barrie, Ont.
|47.04%
|44,468
|13% - Retail Trade
|149,165
|$62,207
|Bathurst, N.B.
|45.54%
|6,557
|18% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|28,580
|$44,221
|Bay Roberts, Nfld.
|46.50%
|1,839
|16% - Retail Trade
|8,950
|$48,561
|Belleville, Ont.
|46.89%
|20,119
|14% - Retail Trade
|76,040
|$51,031
|Brandon, Man.
|46.49%
|13,295
|16% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|42,120
|$51,654
|Brantford, Ont.
|48.03%
|31,421
|17% - Manufacturing
|108,750
|$53,796
|Brockville, Ont.
|46.93%
|8,630
|14% - Retail Trade
|32,780
|$50,863
|Brooks, Alta.
|49.16%
|6,185
|15% - Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction
|17,530
|$63,680
|Calgary, Alta.
|46.09%
|314,882
|12% - Professional, Scientific and Technical Services
|976,570
|$71,465
|Campbell River, B.C.
|47.12%
|7,814
|16% - Retail Trade
|29,825
|$51,781
|Campbellton, N.B.
|45.19%
|2,966
|22% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|14,770
|$37,906
|Camrose, Alta.
|46.90%
|4,121
|18% - Retail Trade
|14,100
|$53,533
|Canmore, Alta.
|47.42%
|3,443
|17% - Accommodation and Food Services
|10,140
|$72,428
|Cape Breton, N.S.
|44.96%
|17,542
|18% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|84,950
|$42,766
|Centre Wellington, Ont.
|47.15%
|6,602
|18% - Manufacturing
|21,355
|$66,764
|Charlottetown, PEI
|44.87%
|14,917
|16% - Public Administration
|52,505
|$51,472
|Chatham-Kent, Ont.
|47.70%
|21,800
|13% - Retail Trade
|84,415
|$47,291
|Chilliwack, B.C.
|46.93%
|19,573
|12% - Retail Trade
|73,055
|$50,669
|Cobourg, Ont.
|47.18%
|3,772
|16% - Manufacturing
|15,385
|$51,950
|Cold Lake, Alta.
|45.70%
|3,681
|27% - Public Administration
|10,625
|$84,941
|Collingwood, Ont.
|47.68%
|4,153
|14% - Retail Trade
|15,915
|$51,333
|Corner Brook, Nfld.
|44.86%
|5,083
|22% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|22,715
|$47,560
|Cornwall, Ont.
|47.62%
|11,835
|14% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|48,195
|$43,443
|Courtenay, B.C.
|45.28%
|11,323
|16% - Retail Trade
|46,330
|$49,478
|Cowansville, Que.
|48.93%
|2,848
|19% - Manufacturing
|10,070
|$39,488
|Cranbrook, B.C.
|46.36%
|5,675
|16% - Retail Trade
|20,455
|$56,573
|Dawson Creek, B.C.
|47.25%
|2,899
|18% - Retail Trade
|9,075
|$52,997
|Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que.
|46.92%
|3,085
|17% - Retail Trade
|12,845
|$41,827
|Drummondville, Que.
|49.27%
|20,729
|22% - Manufacturing
|71,195
|$40,434
|Duncan, B.C.
|46.56%
|8,682
|14% - Retail Trade
|35,335
|$48,703
|Edmonton, Alta.
|46.02%
|297,171
|11% - Retail Trade
|935,285
|$68,226
|Edmundston, N.B.
|46.45%
|4,585
|20% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|18,205
|$42,766
|Elliot Lake, Ont.
|45.28%
|1,406
|20% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|9,990
|$39,449
|Estevan, Sask.
|48.34%
|3,580
|21% - Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction
|10,135
|$73,183
|Fort St. John, B.C.
|47.89%
|7,215
|14% - Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction
|20,645
|$73,997
|Fredericton, N.B.
|44.02%
|21,826
|18% - Public Administration
|77,585
|$53,163
|Granby, Que.
|49.19%
|19,096
|24% - Manufacturing
|62,650
|$43,244
|Grand Falls-Windsor , Nfld.
|45.16%
|2,534
|22% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|11,360
|$46,350
|Grande Prairie, Alta.
|47.59%
|15,337
|15% - Retail Trade
|42,675
|$76,119
|Greater Sudbury / Grand Sudbury, Ont.
|45.63%
|35,250
|14% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|132,985
|$55,437
|Guelph, Ont.
|47.05%
|35,214
|19% - Manufacturing
|114,890
|$62,687
|Halifax, N.S.
|44.77%
|93,286
|13% - Public Administration
|325,050
|$53,383
|Hamilton, Ont.
|46.12%
|160,873
|12% - Manufacturing
|588,195
|$58,324
|Hawkesbury, Ont.
|48.24%
|2,371
|20% - Retail Trade
|10,010
|$36,798
|High River, Alta.
|47.47%
|3,207
|12% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|10,410
|$61,892
|Ingersoll, Ont.
|50.05%
|3,098
|24% - Manufacturing
|9,700
|$58,297
|Joliette, Que.
|46.98%
|9,973
|17% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|38,870
|$41,457
|Kamloops, B.C.
|46.71%
|22,690
|13% - Retail Trade
|81,660
|$55,588
|Kawartha Lakes, Ont.
|46.45%
|15,354
|14% - Retail Trade
|61,245
|$53,506
|Kelowna, B.C.
|46.08%
|40,894
|13% - Retail Trade
|150,320
|$53,744
|Kenora, Ont.
|45.95%
|3,550
|18% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|12,605
|$57,613
|Kentville, N.S.
|46.31%
|5,476
|15% - Retail Trade
|21,825
|$44,522
|Kingston, Ont.
|44.12%
|34,319
|15% - Educational Services
|129,865
|$56,108
|Kitchener - Cambridge - Waterloo, Ont.
|47.56%
|118,041
|19% - Manufacturing
|383,630
|$60,748
|Lachute, Que.
|48.96%
|2,580
|19% - Manufacturing
|10,435
|$36,749
|Lacombe, Alta.
|45.41%
|2,704
|12% - Retail Trade
|9,055
|$64,831
|Leamington, Ont.
|49.59%
|10,520
|18% - Manufacturing
|37,540
|$54,680
|Lethbridge, Alta.
|46.41%
|25,783
|13% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|84,000
|$57,070
|Lloydminster, Alta.
|47.65%
|8,514
|17% - Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction
|23,450
|$69,644
|London, Ont.
|46.26%
|107,196
|14% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|388,445
|$52,382
|Matane, Que.
|47.70%
|3,797
|18% - Manufacturing
|15,710
|$39,859
|Medicine Hat, Alta.
|46.71%
|17,204
|13% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|57,620
|$56,675
|Midland, Ont.
|48.02%
|7,364
|19% - Manufacturing
|29,245
|$48,467
|Miramichi, N.B.
|45.71%
|5,510
|17% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|23,875
|$47,312
|Moncton, N.B.
|46.06%
|33,696
|13% - Retail Trade
|113,960
|$50,807
|Montréal, Que.
|45.85%
|869,998
|12% - Retail Trade
|3,120,060
|$46,775
|Moose Jaw, Sask.
|46.98%
|8,073
|14% - Retail Trade
|27,920
|$48,089
|Nanaimo, B.C.
|46.17%
|21,196
|15% - Retail Trade
|81,625
|$49,781
|New Glasgow, N.S.
|47.32%
|7,405
|19% - Retail Trade
|29,625
|$44,944
|Norfolk, Ont.
|48.73%
|14,130
|17% - Manufacturing
|51,705
|$52,357
|North Battleford, Sask.
|45.27%
|4,389
|20% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|14,770
|$50,664
|North Bay, Ont.
|45.16%
|13,743
|17% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|53,210
|$52,936
|Okotoks, Alta.
|46.12%
|6,078
|13% - Retail Trade
|18,325
|$81,525
|Orillia, Ont.
|46.60%
|8,404
|13% - Retail Trade
|33,660
|$48,321
|Oshawa, Ont.
|45.88%
|81,146
|12% - Retail Trade
|285,520
|$66,730
|Ottawa - Gatineau, Ont.
|43.79%
|286,608
|25% - Public Administration
|1,005,005
|$64,864
|Owen Sound, Ont.
|46.55%
|6,945
|18% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|26,530
|$49,693
|Parksville, B.C.
|46.51%
|4,370
|14% - Retail Trade
|24,105
|$49,659
|Pembroke, Ont.
|44.45%
|4,983
|16% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|19,570
|$49,861
|Penticton, B.C.
|46.64%
|8,740
|15% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|35,865
|$42,126
|Petawawa, Ont.
|42.51%
|3,598
|54% - Public Administration
|12,180
|$66,350
|Peterborough, Ont.
|45.83%
|25,267
|14% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|98,820
|$52,646
|Port Alberni, B.C.
|47.96%
|4,660
|15% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|21,145
|$43,619
|Port Hope, Ont.
|46.62%
|3,494
|15% - Retail Trade
|13,375
|$54,298
|Portage la Prairie, Man.
|45.93%
|2,882
|19% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|9,905
|$46,963
|Powell River, B.C.
|47.50%
|3,227
|15% - Retail Trade
|14,070
|$47,097
|Prince Albert, Sask.
|45.08%
|9,073
|15% - Retail Trade
|31,925
|$51,225
|Prince George, B.C.
|47.06%
|19,920
|12% - Retail Trade
|67,925
|$57,959
|Prince Rupert, B.C.
|47.52%
|2,792
|17% - Transportation and Warehousing
|10,410
|$49,324
|Québec, Que.
|45.23%
|184,716
|14% - Public Administration
|634,200
|$49,088
|Quesnel, B.C.
|49.64%
|4,986
|21% - Manufacturing
|18,160
|$50,298
|Red Deer, Alta.
|47.16%
|23,466
|13% - Retail Trade
|72,260
|$62,790
|Regina, Sask.
|45.41%
|53,366
|12% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|170,070
|$61,366
|Rimouski, Que.
|44.24%
|11,063
|15% - Retail Trade
|41,945
|$46,038
|Rivière-du-Loup, Que.
|48.04%
|6,558
|15% - Manufacturing
|22,510
|$44,296
|Rouyn-Noranda, Que.
|46.21%
|9,655
|14% - Retail Trade
|34,070
|$47,887
|Saguenay, Que.
|46.44%
|34,776
|14% - Retail Trade
|131,760
|$46,673
|Saint John, N.B.
|45.90%
|28,230
|14% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|104,030
|$51,210
|Saint-Georges, Que.
|48.61%
|8,638
|23% - Manufacturing
|28,130
|$42,626
|Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.
|47.60%
|13,320
|16% - Manufacturing
|46,645
|$42,015
|Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.
|47.28%
|22,682
|15% - Manufacturing
|75,095
|$48,346
|Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que.
|47.34%
|8,660
|17% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|33,635
|$41,258
|Salmon Arm, B.C.
|46.39%
|3,616
|13% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|14,455
|$45,886
|Sarnia, Ont.
|47.50%
|18,714
|13% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|74,545
|$53,503
|Saskatoon, Sask.
|45.96%
|65,878
|12% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|209,700
|$59,478
|Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
|46.41%
|16,643
|15% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|67,015
|$51,039
|Sept-Îles, Que.
|47.06%
|6,525
|14% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|22,870
|$52,527
|Shawinigan, Que.
|47.48%
|10,517
|16% - Manufacturing
|46,185
|$37,522
|Sherbrooke, Que.
|45.86%
|44,453
|16% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|165,090
|$41,571
|Sorel-Tracy, Que.
|48.36%
|10,259
|20% - Manufacturing
|40,685
|$41,750
|Squamish, B.C.
|46.94%
|4,490
|14% - Construction
|13,760
|$63,543
|St. Catharines - Niagara, Ont.
|47.64%
|86,911
|13% - Retail Trade
|324,890
|$51,732
|St. John's , Nfld.
|44.80%
|45,247
|15% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|162,995
|$57,852
|Steinbach, Man.
|48.36%
|3,175
|16% - Manufacturing
|10,320
|$45,158
|Stratford, Ont.
|48.39%
|7,694
|19% - Manufacturing
|25,175
|$50,684
|Strathmore, Alta.
|46.84%
|3,070
|14% - Retail Trade
|9,530
|$68,961
|Summerside, PEI
|47.73%
|3,506
|16% - Public Administration
|13,335
|$42,134
|Swift Current, Sask.
|47.16%
|4,518
|12% - Retail Trade
|14,025
|$53,747
|Sylvan Lake, Alta.
|46.86%
|3,159
|15% - Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction
|9,640
|$71,636
|Temiskaming Shores, Ont.
|46.88%
|2,672
|20% - Retail Trade
|11,090
|$45,425
|Terrace, B.C.
|46.15%
|3,456
|15% - Retail Trade
|12,325
|$51,973
|Thetford Mines, Que.
|48.23%
|5,882
|19% - Manufacturing
|23,265
|$38,902
|Thompson, Man.
|47.41%
|3,371
|21% - Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction
|9,625
|$66,453
|Thunder Bay, Ont.
|45.39%
|26,063
|16% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|101,100
|$53,060
|Tillsonburg, Ont.
|49.74%
|3,305
|23% - Manufacturing
|12,770
|$48,111
|Timmins, Ont.
|46.34%
|9,811
|15% - Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction
|35,045
|$56,992
|Toronto, Ont.
|45.75%
|1,272,196
|11% - Retail Trade
|4,546,145
|$61,959
|Trois-Rivières, Que.
|46.43%
|32,813
|15% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|126,335
|$41,161
|Truro, N.S.
|47.77%
|10,161
|15% - Retail Trade
|37,670
|$44,534
|Val-d'Or, Que.
|47.14%
|7,964
|13% - Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction
|26,760
|$48,616
|Vancouver, B.C.
|45.83%
|541,910
|11% - Retail Trade
|1,926,225
|$56,660
|Vernon, B.C.
|46.43%
|11,997
|16% - Retail Trade
|48,295
|$50,773
|Victoria, B.C.
|44.69%
|79,755
|15% - Public Administration
|290,655
|$54,903
|Victoriaville, Que.
|48.26%
|10,755
|19% - Manufacturing
|37,255
|$41,118
|Wetaskiwin, Alta.
|46.81%
|2,612
|19% - Retail Trade
|9,715
|$49,624
|Whitehorse, Yukon
|45.14%
|8,651
|28% - Public Administration
|20,915
|$72,147
|Williams Lake, B.C.
|48.19%
|4,337
|13% - Retail Trade
|15,040
|$53,523
|Windsor, Ont.
|47.62%
|65,758
|19% - Manufacturing
|259,040
|$52,242
|Winnipeg, Man.
|46.07%
|176,123
|14% - Health Care and Social Assistance
|590,290
|$52,212
|Wood Buffalo, Alta.
|48.59%
|20,778
|30% - Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction
|54,230
|$137,991
|Woodstock, Ont.
|49.50%
|8,982
|25% - Manufacturing
|30,470
|$51,226
|Yellowknife, NWT
|45.04%
|6,851
|25% - Public Administration
|15,030
|$104,701
|Yorkton, Sask.
|46.75%
|4,296
|18% - Retail Trade
|14,705
|$49,181
Source: BII + E
*The equivalent number of jobs with the potential for automation is calculated by multiplying the proportion of work activities with the potential for automation by the number of employees in that CMA or CA. It does not indicate this many jobs will be lost.