Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Stephen Poloz, Governor of the Bank of Canada, meets wth the Globe and Mail editorial board on on Nov. 28, 2016. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
Stephen Poloz, Governor of the Bank of Canada, meets wth the Globe and Mail editorial board on on Nov. 28, 2016. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

Bank of Canada interest-rate change unlikely amid mixed signs Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Parkinson - ECONOMICS REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Bank of Canada looks all but certain to stick with its cautious tune when it issues its latest interest-rate decision this week, as growing economic optimism should take a back seat to tepid inflation and worries on the housing and trade fronts.

Financial markets are pricing in a near-zero chance the central bank will change its key rate from the current 0.5 per cent when it announces its decision Wednesday, one of eight such rate announcements it issues annually. That would extend the bank’s stand-pat streak to 15 rate decisions spanning nearly two years.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Parkinson on Twitter: @ParkinsonGlobe

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular