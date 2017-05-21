The Bank of Canada looks all but certain to stick with its cautious tune when it issues its latest interest-rate decision this week, as growing economic optimism should take a back seat to tepid inflation and worries on the housing and trade fronts.

Financial markets are pricing in a near-zero chance the central bank will change its key rate from the current 0.5 per cent when it announces its decision Wednesday, one of eight such rate announcements it issues annually. That would extend the bank’s stand-pat streak to 15 rate decisions spanning nearly two years.

