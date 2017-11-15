Canadian growth will drive inflation over longer term, BoC’s Wilkins says

Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins said inflation pressures will be driven more over time by the country's economic growth, rather than short-term swings in energy prices.

Wilkins, speaking Wednesday in New York in a Bloomberg Television interview, said price pressures should start to rise as the economy continues to gather steam, and she reiterated the central bank will move cautiously on any future rate increases.

"Growth on the other hand, you can look at very carefully as an indication of where the economy might be going in the future, where those wage pressures could be, how the labor market is going to perform, and that is what is going to be a longer-term driver of inflation pressures in the future," Wilkins said, adding about 75 per cent of the variability in total inflation is due to consumer energy prices.

Policy makers raised Canada's benchmark overnight lending rate to 1 per cent, with consecutive hikes in July and September, to curb the fastest growth among Group of Seven nations and an economy close to full potential. Since the second increase, Wilkins and Governor Stephen Poloz have said further moves will depend on incoming data, as a stronger dollar and global slack keep inflation below their 2 per cent target.

Canada's economy was "progressing quite strongly" earlier this year as policy makers raised rates, she said. "In October we were clear that we think over time that less monetary stimulus is likely to be appropriate, and at the same time we were going to be cautious about it," she said.

There is little sign of strong inflation pressures at the moment. The central bank isn't forecasting a return to the 2 per cent target until the second half of 2018.

"As we look forward and we see that slack in the Canadian economy is being absorbed, well then that source of drag on inflation is going to go away," Wilkins said.