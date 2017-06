After nearly seven years without a Bank of Canada interest-rate increase, seeing a rate hike on the horizon has all too often been like seeing a rainbow. “This time is different” is something we’ve heard too many times to not be cynical.

But this time is different. The conversation has shifted discernibly in the past couple of weeks – from what might convince the Bank of Canada to start raising rates, to what’s going to stop them.

Report Typo/Error