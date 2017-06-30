If Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz wanted more evidence that it may be time to start raising rates he got it with an unequivocally upbeat reading of the mood of Canadian businesses.

Virtually all key indicators of business activity are picking up, including sales momentum, demand, investment plans, capacity pressures, plus the highest-ever reading of hiring intentions, according to the central bank’s latest quarterly Business Outlook Survey, released Friday.

“CEOs basically just told the [Bank of Canada] to start hiking,” Bank of Nova Scotia economist Derek Holt said in a research note.

A composite indicator of the various survey results reached its highest level in six years. The Canadian dollar held solidly above 77 cents (U.S.) after the release of the report. Separately, Statistics Canada reported Friday that the country’s economy grew by 0.2 per cent in April, setting the stage for a solid second-quarter showing.

“Businesses activity is continuing to gain momentum, buoyed by indications that domestic demand will improve further,” the report said. “Positive business prospects are increasingly widespread across regions and sectors.”

There are now reports of growing labour shortages for the first time in more than two years, particularly in British Columbia.

The bank said occupations in short supply include both high and low-skilled workers, including information technology professionals, experience staff to take over from retiring employees and building trades workers.

The survey is one of the key pieces of information that Mr. Poloz and his central colleagues use to set monetary policy. The survey gathers the views of senior executives 100 companies across the country, chosen to reflect the make-up of the Canadian economy.

The odds that the central bank would raise its key interest rate by a quarter percentage-point at its next rate-setting meeting July 12 have gone from a long shot to a near sure-thing in recent weeks, according to financial markets. A rate hike next month – to 0.75 per cent from 0.5 per cent – would be the first increase in Canada in seven years, and the first move of any kind since the bank cut rates twice in 2015.

After the survey’s release, the chance of a July rate hike shot up to 84 per cent from 73 per cent, according to financial markets.

The bullish survey mirrors recent comments from top Bank of Canada officials, who have become increasingly convinced the economy has turned the corner from the devastating oil price collapse.

One of the only downbeat bits of data was on the inflation front, where expectations of price increases “edged down,” according to the bank. Indeed, the all three of the Bank of Canada’s measures of core inflation remain well below its two per cent target.

Among the key survey findings:

50 per cent of businesses expect sales growth to pick up in the next year; only 19 per cent expect slower sales growth.

Many firms cite the benefits of the low Canadian dollar, now at roughly 76 cents (U.S.), in driving tourism and lessening competition from U.S. rivals.

Investment intentions dropped slightly from the first-quarter survey, but remain high, WITH 48 per cent of respondents saying they will increase spending on machinery and equipment.

Two-thirds of companies say they plan to boost employment over the next 12 months, and positive hiring intentions are “broad-based across all sectors and regions.”

Nearly half of firms said they would have problems meeting future demand increases.

Forty per cent of respondents said the intensity of labour shortages has increased.

Most businesses reported no change in credit conditions.

