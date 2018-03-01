Canada's current account deficit narrows in fourth quarter

Canada's current account deficit narrowed in the fourth quarter as the country posted a smaller shortfall in the trade of goods after three consecutive quarters of increases, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.

The $16.35-billion current account gap was smaller than economists' forecasts for a deficit of $17.80-billion. The third quarter was downwardly revised to show a deficit of $18.59-billion from the initially reported $19.35-billion shortfall.

The international trade deficit in goods shrank to $7.16-billion as Canada's trade surplus with the United States increased to $10.47-billion.

Still, Canada's goods deficit with countries other than its neighbor to the south widened to a record $17.63-billion due to wider trade gaps with the European Union and China, though that was tempered by smaller deficits with Japan and Mexico.

For 2017 overall, Canada saw a current account gap of $63.93-billion, smaller than the previous year's $65.37-billion gap.