Canada's labour productivity drops for second straight quarter

The labour productivity of Canadian businesses fell by 0.6 per cent in the third quarter, the second consecutive decline, as the number of hours worked grew faster than business output, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
The drop was the largest since the 1.2 percent decline in the second quarter of 2015, which also marked the last time that productivity fell for two quarters in a row.
Real gross domestic product of businesses rose by 0.3 per cent in the third quarter, sharply down from 1.2 per cent in the second quarter.
The number of hours worked on production in the business sector grew by 0.9 per cent after rising by 1.3 per cent in the second quarter.
Overall labour costs per unit of production grew by 1.2 per cent as the average pay per hour worked edged up by 0.6 per cent on strength in both the goods– and service-producing industries.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨