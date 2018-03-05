No break for Canada on tariffs unless ‘fair’ NAFTA struck, Trump warns

U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to hit Canada and Mexico with hefty tariffs on steel and aluminum until the two countries agree to a renegotiated NAFTA.

On the final day of the seventh round of contentious North American free-trade agreement talks in Mexico City on Monday, Mr. Trump took to Twitter to blame the pact for taking away jobs in the United States and give his negotiating partners an ultimatum.

"We have large trade deficits with Mexico and Canada. NAFTA, which is under renegotiation right now, has been a bad deal for U.S.A. Massive relocation of companies & jobs. Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum will only come off if new & fair NAFTA agreement is signed," Mr. Trump tweeted.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the United States's own figures, that country actually has a trade surplus of $12.5-billion with Canada, meaning the U.S. sells more goods and services to Canada than it buys.

Tying the tariffs to NAFTA cranks up the pressure in already tense negotiations – and explicitly links Mr. Trump's protectionist attack on NAFTA to his threatened global trade war on the two metals. Canada is the largest supplier of both steel and aluminum to the U.S. and facing tariffs would put a serious squeeze on the country.

Canada and Mexico have been fighting back against a series of protectionist U.S. demands at the NAFTA table. The Trump administration wants to slap a 50 per cent U.S.-content requirement on all vehicles made in Canada and Mexico, severely restrict Canadian and Mexican companies from bidding on U.S. government contracts and abolish or gut all of NAFTA's dispute-resolution mechanisms.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is scheduled to meet Monday in Mexico City with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo, followed by public statements from the three.

Sources with knowledge of the talks said there had been little progress made in this round on these sticking points.

Mr. Trump tweeted Monday that he also wanted Canada to "treat our farmers much better" in its "highly restrictive" market – an apparent reference to Canada's supply-management system of price fixing that keeps most foreign imports of milk, eggs and poultry out of the country. And he said Mexico had to do "much more on stopping drugs from pouring into the U.S."

"To protect our Country we must protect American Steel! #AMERICA FIRST," the President concluded his tweetstorm.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Trump announced on Thursday that he would impose tariffs of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum in a bid to help U.S. suppliers at the expense of other countries. The President justified the tariffs as an issue of "national security," meaning the U.S. cannot trust other countries to supply the metal for its military equipment.

U.S. allies, including Canada, Mexico and the European Union have been lobbying to be exempted from the tariffs, contending they pose no security risk to the United States. Canada and the EU have both threatened to retaliate if the U.S. imposes tariffs, setting the stage for a global trade war. The EU has said it would slap tariffs on a wide range of American products, from Harley-Davidson motorcycles to Levi's blue jeans.

The White House had previously released no details on how the tariffs would be applied, and officials in the Canadian government and steel industry said they had not been able to get firm information out of the U.S. government.

Mr. Trump's own administration is locked in an internal battle over the tariffs: U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis released a report contending that the steel and aluminum supplies are not significant for national security and urging Mr. Trump to exempt American allies from the duties. Economic adviser Gary Cohn and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin also favour not imposing tariffs.

Economic nationalists in the administration, including Mr. Lighthizer, trade adviser Peter Navarro and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, meanwhile, favour protectionist trade action. But it has been clear since Mr. Trump's surprise announcement Thursday that even they were unsure how exactly the President would roll out his tariffs.

On Sunday, Mr. Navarro told CNN that "there's no country exclusions," but said there would be "an exemption procedure" for U.S. businesses and industries to apply for the right to import foreign steel and aluminum without paying a tariff. Mr. Ross said Mr. Trump had not told him of any exclusions, but left the door open to the possibility.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada had been taking advantage of the confusion in the White House to fight for an exemption from the tariffs. Ms. Freeland has lobbied Mr. Ross and also met Sunday in Mexico with members of Congress, including Kevin Brady, who chairs the House committee that oversees trade. Finance Minister Bill Morneau has spoken with Mr. Mnuchin on the matter, and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne spent Sunday and Monday calling U.S. governors and urging them to lobby the White House to spare Canada.

Canada and Mexico had prepared a series of compromise proposals on the key autos issue for the seventh round of NAFTA, but were unable to present them after the U.S.'s lead negotiator on the file, Jason Bernstein, was called back to Washington for hasty consultations with the U.S. auto industry. The three countries are expected to schedule an autos-specific negotiating session in the coming weeks, before the eighth round of talks in Washington in April.