Canada’s account deficit grows to near-record high

Canada's current account deficit in the third quarter swelled to $19.35-billion, the third largest in history, as the country's international trade gap in goods continued to expand, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a shortfall of $19.50-billion. The record deficit was the $20.20-billion, in the third quarter of 2010.
The trade deficit in goods jumped to $8.93-billion from $5.29-billion – the third consecutive increase – as exports declined at a faster rate than imports.
Exports dropped to $131.08-billion from $142.08-billion as shipments of motor vehicles and parts fell sharply, hit by work stoppages and changes made to certain models. Imports fell to $140.00-billion from $147.37-billion on broad weakness in commodities.
The deficit in trade in services remained virtually unchanged at $6.13-billion while foreign investment in Canadian securities rose to $51.59-billion from $39.49-billion in the second quarter.
