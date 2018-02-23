Inflation eases but underlying price pressures remain

Canada's annual inflation rate pulled back in January as consumers paid less for gasoline and vehicles, offsetting a pick-up in the cost of food, while underlying inflation firmed, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

The annual inflation rate was 1.7 per cent last month, down from 1.9 per cent in December and above economists' forecasts for 1.4 per cent.

The measure moved further away from the Bank of Canada's 2 per cent target. But the bank's three measures of core inflation were less muted, with CPI common, which the central bank says is the best gauge of the economy's underperformance, rising to 1.8 per cent, the highest since April 2012.

Transportation costs rose 3.2 per cent from a year ago, moderating from the previous month's 4.9 per cent annual pace as price gains for gasoline and autos decelerated.

But food prices were up 2.3 per cent, the largest gain since April 2016, as Canadians paid more for food at restaurants as well as fresh fruits and vegetables.

Rounding out the three measures of core inflation, CPI median, which shows the median inflation rate across CPI components, held at 1.9 per cent, while CPI trim, which excludes upside and downside outliers, was unchanged at 1.8 per cent after December was revised down.