Canada’s labour productivity rises in fourth quarter

Employees work at the Mr. Freeze ice treats factory in Woodbridge.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA
Reuters

The labour productivity of Canadian businesses rose by 0.2 per cent in the fourth quarter as an increase in business output outpaced a slowdown in hours worked, data from Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday.

The number of hours in the business sector increased by 0.2 per cent, cooling after strong gains in the previous two quarters, as growth slowed in most major industry sectors.

Real gross domestic product of businesses rose 0.4 per cent with gains widespread in all goods and services-producing businesses.

Labor costs per unit of production climbed 1.5 per cent, making for the largest quarterly growth rate since the first quarter of 2015. The increase was largely due to higher average hourly wages.

