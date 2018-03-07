Canada’s trade deficit narrows but underlying picture weak

Canada's trade deficit declined sharply in January, but for all the wrong reasons – further evidence that the Canadian economy has lost its momentum.

Statistics Canada reported that the country's merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $1.9-billion in January from $3.1-billion in December, on a seasonally adjusted basis. It was the smallest trade gap in three months, and was smaller than the $2.5-billion that economists had anticipated.

But the details of the trade report showed weakness in both export and import demand, with the decline in imports outpacing the drop in exports.

Exports fell 2.1 per cent month over month in dollar terms despite higher prices, particularly for energy products, as volumes of export shipments slumped 3.6 per cent. The decline put export volumes – a key indicator for economic growth – at a 19-month low, as one of the engines of last year's growth spurt slipped deeper into its recent doldrums.

But imports were even weaker in the month, down 4.3 per cent in dollar terms, in a broad-based pullback following two months of strong gains. On a volume basis, imports fell 3.9 per cent.

The weak trade report follows a string of recent economic data pointing to a cooling of the Canadian economy in late 2017 that appears to have carried into early 2018. Last week, fourth-quarter gross domestic product growth came in at a modest 1.7 per cent, well below expectations and less than half the growth pace of the first half of last year. January readings for employment, retail sales and manufacturing all declined.

"The January trade data was disappointing," said Fotios Raptis, senior economist at Toronto-Dominion Bank, in a research report. "While the decline in import volumes was expected after a strong performance in prior months, the trend of weak export numbers pours cold water on the notion that the Canadian economy is rotating away from consumption and housing toward investment and trade."

Economists noted in particular that imports of machinery and equipment – an indicator of business capital investment, which many had hoped would play a leading role in driving economic growth this year – plunged 11.3 per cent in the month. That slump largely wiped out the strong gains over the prior two months.

However, Statscan suggested that the sharp drop may have been due to one-time factors, specifically new diesel emissions standards that took effect Jan. 1 that slowed imports of industrial vehicles and other machinery. Imports of logging, mining and construction machinery and equipment, which hit a record high in December ahead of the new restrictions, plunged 40 per cent in January.

But imports were weak across the board, including consumer goods (down 4.6 per cent month over month), energy (down 7.8 per cent) and the auto sector (down 3.1 per cent).

On the export side, autos slumped 5.7 per cent, due mainly to what Statscan characterized as "atypical" plant closures during the month. The energy sector gained 2.9 per cent, thanks to higher prices.

"Economic data over the winter months can often be very volatile and prone to distortions due to the weather. As such, we probably shouldn't read too much into a single month of declines in imports and exports," said Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce economist Andrew Grantham in a report. "However, exports have disappointed for a number of months now."

The trade report came shortly before the Bank of Canada issued its latest interest-rate decision, in which the central bank opted to hold its key rate steady at 1.25 per cent following its quarter-percentage-point increase in January. While the trade data came too late to have been a meaningful factor in the bank's decision, the bank did acknowledge recent slowdowns in exports in its statement accompanying the rate announcement. It also raised its level of alarm about the contentious renegotiations of the North American free-trade agreement and the new U.S. plan to impose steel and aluminum tariffs, warning that "trade policy developments are an important and growing source of uncertainty for the global and Canadian outlooks."

The Bank of Canada will follow up on its rate announcement with a speech by deputy governor Timothy Lane in Vancouver on Thursday, in which he will provide an "economic progress report" that should shed more light on the central bank's current view of the economy, including its outlook for trade.

Mr. Grantham said the trade sluggishness and the growing trade-policy uncertainty justify the Bank of Canada "sounding more cautious regarding that part of their forecast, and taking it very slowly in moving interest rates higher from here."