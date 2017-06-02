Canada’s trade deficit in April narrowed to $370-million as exports outpaced imports for a second month in a row to hit a new record high on shipments of motor vehicles and parts, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a shortfall of just $70-million. Statscan revised March’s deficit sharply wider to $936-million from an initial $135-million to reflect late data on crude oil shipments.

Exports, which had jumped by 3.2 per cent in March, increased by 1.8 per cent in April to $47.69-billion. Exports of motor vehicles and parts grew 4.4 per cent while energy shipments posted a 2.5 per cent gain.

Imports also hit a peak, edging up 0.6 per cent to a record $48.06-billion, the fifth consecutive monthly increase, thanks in part to higher inward flows of consumer goods, electronic and electrical equipment and parts.

Exports to the United States, which accounted for 75.7 per cent of all Canadian exports in April, soared by 5.4 per cent while imports grew by a more modest 1.1 per cent.

As a result, Canada’s trade surplus with the United States expanded to $4.95-billion – the largest since May 2014 – from $3.44-billion in March.

