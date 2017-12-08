Housing starts at near 10-year high on soaring condo construction

Canadian housing starts continued their climb in November, reaching their highest level in almost 10 years due to soaring growth in condo construction.

In the Toronto region, for example, condo starts climbed 141 per cent in November compared to a year earlier, while detached home starts fell by 32 per cent, according to data from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce economist Avery Shenfeld said national housing starts have "ballooned to a stunning" number this year, "but that doesn't clash as much with other Canadian housing indicators as you might think."

While the growth in housing starts appears out of step with slowing resale home sales, Mr. Shenfeld said builders are focusing on the less-expensive condo sector where demand remains strong. Much of the current condo construction is also launching on units that were pre-sold during hotter times.

"It's going to be a while before quieter sales offices mean fewer cranes on the horizon," he said in a research note Friday.

Mr. Shenfeld said booming condo starts in November could also have been fuelled by seasonally mild weather in most of the country, with Ontario starts climbing 66 per cent in November compared to October.

On an annualized basis, CMHC said Canada has seen 252,184 housing starts this year as of November, an unexpectedly large jump from 222,695 starts on an annualized basis at the end of October.

Bank of Nova Scotia economist Derek Holt said the consensus estimate from economists had been a drop to about 213,000 starts in November, but the market continued to boom.

"You'd have to go back to 2007 to get stronger construction starts," he said in a research note.

Mr. Holt said he is not confident about the durability of the pace of growth in condo construction, however. He feels future sales will be hurt by expanded Ontario rent control measures announced in April, which will sharply limit the amount landlords can increase rents on all types of units, including new buildings.

"Given project lags, the numbers we're seeing reflect decisions that pre-date rent control changes in April that many feel will sharply diminish investor appetite for such units," Mr. Holt warned.

CMHC chief economist Bob Dugan said the soaring national numbers are largely due to construction of multiple-unit buildings in Toronto, but said he is not concerned that the condo sector is expanding too quickly because demand is still strong.

"Evidence of overbuilding is low due to the decreasing inventory of completed and unabsorbed multiple units and strong demand," he said in a statement.

Actual November starts in Canada, on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, were up 38 per cent compared to November last year, CMHC said, driven by 66 per cent growth in Ontario. In British Columbia, however, starts climbed just 4 per cent in November compared to a year ago.

CMHC said starts were lower in Vancouver in November mostly because the construction sector is at full capacity, so fewer condo and rental projects are launching in the City of Vancouver, Richmond and on the North Shore. In Burnaby and New Westminster, however, multiple family starts are higher so far this year.

Bank of Montreal economist Robert Kavcic said housing starts trends are reinforcing a long-standing theme of population growth in Canada's biggest cities. In urban centres over 10,000 in population, multi-unit building starts hit a record 175,000 units this year because many cities face development constraints that push most of the new supply into condos.