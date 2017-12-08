Housing starts pick up, driven by Toronto multiunit projects

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the pace of housing starts picked up in November, pushing the six-month trend to the highest level in nearly a decade.
The Ottawa-based Crown corporation says construction of multiple-unit projects in Toronto has been a driving force behind the trend.
In November, the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts across Canada was 252,184 units – up from 222,695 units in October.
Multiple-unit urban starts accounted for 175,016 units, up 16.9 per cent, while single-detached urban starts were up 7.5 per cent to 60,396 units and rural starts were estimated at 16,772.
CMHC's six-month housing starts trend rose to 226,270 units in November, from 216,642 units in October.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨