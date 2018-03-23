Canada inflation jumps to three-year high, retail sales disappoint

Canada's annual inflation rate in February jumped to a three-year high while January retail sales put in another disappointing performance, giving the Bank of Canada room to ponder when next to hike interest rates.

The annual inflation rate rose to 2.2 per cent from 1.7 per cent in January, the highest since the 2.4 per cent seen in October 2014, in part due to costlier gasoline, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

The Bank of Canada, which has a 2.0 per cent target for inflation, has raised interest rates three times since July 2017 amid a strengthening economy and near record low unemployment, and markets expect another hike by this July.

The central bank says it is keeping a very close eye on economic data, a stance that underlines the importance of a relatively weak 0.3 per cent increase in January retail sales. Analysts had expected a 1.1 per cent surge after the 0.8 per cent drop in December.

"The Bank has got a bit of a conundrum here. There is no doubt the inflation numbers are quite a bit stronger than I'd expected ... the caveat however is you've got very soft growth indicators," said Derek Holt, head of capital markets economics at Scotiabank.

The Canadian dollar rallied on the inflation data, rising to $1.2840 to the U.S. dollar, or 77.88 U.S. cents.

Among the main contributors to the higher annual rate in February were a 12.6 per cent jump in gasoline prices and a 4.0 per cent increase in food purchased from restaurants.

The Bank of Canada's three measures of core inflation also all strengthened. CPI common, which the central bank says is the best gauge of the economy's underperformance, increased to 1.9 per cent, the highest since February 2012.

CPI median, which shows the median inflation rate across CPI components, rose to 2.1 per cent, while CPI trim, which excludes upside and downside outliers, also edged up to 2.1 per cent.

"It's not like inflation is at a worrisome level, but it also can't be used as a reason for outright caution by the Bank of Canada," said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

Retail sales increased in seven of 11 subsectors, representing 63 per cent of retail trade. In volume terms, sales edged up 0.1 per cent.

Sales at electronics and appliance stores, which had slumped 8.0 per cent in December, recovered partially in January, rising by 4.0 per cent.