Canadian producer prices rise 1 per cent on autos

Producer prices in Canada increased by 1.0 per cent in October from September as a weaker Canadian dollar boosted the cost of motorized and recreational vehicles, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast prices would increase by 0.5 per cent from September. Of the 21 major commodity groups, 18 were up, one fell and two remained unchanged.

Prices for motorized and recreational vehicles grew by 1.5 per cent thanks largely to a 2.6 per cent fall in the value of the Canadian dollar against the greenback in October.

Many vehicles are priced in U.S. dollars and become more expensive when the Canadian currency weakens. The producer price index would have increased by 0.4 per cent had the exchange rate stayed constant.

Raw material prices jumped 3.8 per cent, pushed up by higher prices for oil as well as metal ores, concentrates and scrap. Analysts had expected a 2.0 per cent gain.