Canadian retail sales up 0.2 per cent to $50.1-billion in November: Statscan

A gas pump is shown at a filling station in Montreal on April 12, 2017.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.2 per cent to $50.1-billion in November, boosted by higher sales at gasoline stations and electronics and appliance stores.

The agency says sales were up in six of 11 subsectors, representing 37 per cent of total retail trade.

Sales at gasoline stations were up 5.9 per cent, boosted in large part to higher prices at the pump, while promotional events helped push up sales at electronics and appliance stores 12.9 per cent.

Offsetting the gains, sales fell at motor vehicle and parts dealers fell 3.6 per cent per cent in November as sales at new car dealers fell 5.3 per cent.

Excluding motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales rose 1.6 per cent.

Retail sales in volume terms increased 0.3 per cent.

