Canadian wholesale sales climb 1.5 per cent in October

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales increased 1.5 per cent to $63 billion in October, led by the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector.
The increase more than offset a 1.1 per cent drop in September.
The agency says gains were made in six of seven subsectors, while wholesale sales in volume terms gained 1.2 per cent.
The machinery, equipment and supplies subsector reported the largest increase in dollar terms for the month as sales climbed 5.2 per cent to $12.7 billion.
The personal and household goods subsector rose 3.4 per cent to $8.9 billion.
The motor vehicle and parts subsector was the only group to fall as it slipped 2.3 per cent to $11.8 billion.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨