Canadian wholesale sales fall 1.2 per cent in September

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales fell 1.2 per cent to $62-billion in September.
The agency says the drop came as five of seven subsectors fell, led by the personal and household goods and the food, beverage and tobacco subsectors.
The personal and household goods subsector fell 4.8 per cent to $8.6-billion in its first move lower since November 2016.
Sales in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector fell 2.2 per cent to $11.7-billion.
Meanwhile, the building material and supplies subsector climbed 2.6 per cent to $8.9-billion, while the motor vehicle and parts subsector increased 1.4 per cent to $12-billion.
Wholesale sales fell 1.1 per cent in volume terms.
