Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The machinery, equipment and supplies subsector recorded the largest gain (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
The machinery, equipment and supplies subsector recorded the largest gain (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

Canadian wholesale sales rise 1.0 per cent in April, beating estimates Add to ...

OTTAWA

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Wholesale sales in Canada were better than expected in April as they advanced 1.0 per cent to $61.0-billion, led by the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector.

Economists had expected an increase of 0.5 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters.

Statistics Canada says three of the seven subsectors tracked, accounting for 41 per cent of total wholesale sales, moved higher for the month. In volume terms, sales increased 0.7 per cent for the month.

The machinery, equipment and supplies subsector recorded the largest gain in dollar terms as it increased 7.3 per cent to $12.4-billion.

Sales in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector rose 1.5 per cent to $11.8-billion.

Meanwhile, the motor vehicle and parts subsector fell 1.7 per cent to $11.3-billion. The building material and supplies subsector also fell 1.0 per cent, its first move lower since November 2016

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Boeing to test self-flying planes (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular