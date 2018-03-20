 Skip to main content

Canadian wholesale sales up 0.1 per cent in January

Workers produce brake and fuel lines at Caledon Tubing in St Mary’s, Ont. in 2016.

Glenn Lowson/The Globe and Mail

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 0.1 per cent to $63.3-billion in January, helped by the food, beverage and tobacco subsector and the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector.

The agency says sales were up in four of seven subsectors, accounting for 66 per cent of total wholesale sales.

Sales in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector rose 3.1 per cent to $12.3-billion in January, following a 1.8 per decline in December.

The machinery, equipment and supplies subsector climbed 1.6 per cent to $13.1-billion.

Offsetting the gains, the building material and supplies subsector fell 4.0 per cent to $8.9-billion, the first drop since August 2017.

Motor vehicle and parts fell 1.6 per cent to $11.6-billion, the lowest level since June 2017.

