Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A real estate sign is shown outside a house in Vancouver, Jan. 3, 2017. (Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
A real estate sign is shown outside a house in Vancouver, Jan. 3, 2017. (Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Corrupt realtors should face higher fines, Ontario real estate group says Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Janet McFarland

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The association representing Ontario’s real estate agents is calling for tougher penalties for unethical agents, saying the bar is too low for people to qualify to stay in the profession and too high to get kicked out for wrongdoing.

The Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA), which represents 70,000 realtors in Ontario, says tougher penalties should be on the agenda as the province prepares to review rules governing realtors under a reform plan unveiled in April to overhaul the industry and make housing more affordable.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Janet McFarland on Twitter: @JMcFarlandGlobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

Money Monitor: Home renos on the rise amid soaring house prices (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular