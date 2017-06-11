The association representing Ontario’s real estate agents is calling for tougher penalties for unethical agents, saying the bar is too low for people to qualify to stay in the profession and too high to get kicked out for wrongdoing.

The Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA), which represents 70,000 realtors in Ontario, says tougher penalties should be on the agenda as the province prepares to review rules governing realtors under a reform plan unveiled in April to overhaul the industry and make housing more affordable.

