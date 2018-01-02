How 146 currencies fared against the Canadian dollar in 2017

If you're planning a trip to Uzbekistan, you're in luck: Its currency plummeted against the Canadian dollar in 2017. Less lucky are those with imminent plans in Europe.



But all things considered, it was a solid year for the loonie. Much like in 2016, the majority of currencies weakened against the loonie in 2017, according to Bloomberg data – most notably, the U.S. dollar.

Here is one big chart that sums up the year that just ended. We've highlighted a handful of major currencies for reference. And keep in mind that a negative value indicates a currency that weakened relative to the loonie over the time span.