 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

How 146 currencies fared against the Canadian dollar in 2017

CURRENCIES

How 146 currencies fared against the Canadian dollar in 2017

Matt Lundy

If you're planning a trip to Uzbekistan, you're in luck: Its currency plummeted against the Canadian dollar in 2017. Less lucky are those with imminent plans in Europe. 

But all things considered, it was a solid year for the loonie. Much like in 2016, the majority of currencies weakened against the loonie in 2017, according to Bloomberg data – most notably, the U.S. dollar.

Here is one big chart that sums up the year that just ended. We've highlighted a handful of major currencies for reference. And keep in mind that a negative value indicates a currency that weakened relative to the loonie over the time span.

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Editorial code of conduct Licensing Options
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.