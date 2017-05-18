The Canadian dollar edged lower on Thursday against its U.S. counterpart as oil prices fell, while political uncertainty in Washington weighed further on stocks.

U.S. crude oil prices fell 1 per cent to $48.58 on signs that the market remained well supplied with crude despite efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other big exporters to curb production and support prices.

A selloff in U.S. stocks looked set to extend into its second day as a series of scandals cast a shadow over Donald Trump’s presidency and the future of his pro-growth agenda.

Safe-haven currencies, such as the yen and the Swiss franc, have outperformed on the political uncertainty at the expense of commodity-linked currencies like the Canadian dollar, which are more sensitive to the outlook for global growth.

At 9:23 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3613 to the greenback, or 73.46 U.S. cents, down 0.1 per cent, according to Reuters data.

The currency traded in a range of $1.3582 TO $1.3669. On Wednesday it touched its strongest in nearly three weeks at $1.3573.

Foreign investment in Canadian securities amounted to $15.1-billion in March, led by buying of corporate instruments, Statistics Canada said.

Canadian government bond prices were mixed across a flatter yield curve, with the two-year down 1 cents to yield 0.664 per cent and the 10-year climbing 12 Canadian cents to yield 1.439 per cent.

Canadian inflation data for April and retail sales data for March are due on Friday.

Report Typo/Error