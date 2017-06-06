A hot trend is sweeping the worlds of energy, environment and politics.

That is, an agreement is valid only as long as the government in the jurisdiction that signs it does not get voted out in an election.

This is very troubling. Or it’s reason to cheer. Maybe it’s both, depending on which side of an issue one supports. One thing’s for sure: This fad heaps huge risks on investors as they try to guess which deal will hold up and which ones will fall apart for political reasons.

Report Typo/Error