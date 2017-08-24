Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

A decade later, shock of Caisse’s ABCP debacle still lingers Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Konrad Yakabuski

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The summer of 2007 wasn’t all bad. Compared to the soaker Central Canada has faced this year, the weather was idyllic. According to Environment Canada, it was “a summer to remember with record warmth and perfect weekends.” Niagara farmers couldn’t recall “better fruit flavour.”

Some of us can’t remember what the peaches tasted like. For those working in or writing about Canada’s financial sector, the summer of 2007 was the scariest they had ever known. Things would get much scarier, on a global scale, a year later. But it was during the summer of 2007 that one of Canada’s leading institutions faced the crisis that first alerted us to the rot underlying our entire financial system. We’re still recovering from the shock.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Konrad Yakabuski on Twitter: @konradyakabuski

Also on The Globe and Mail

Carrick Talks Money: What's the best interest rate I can get for my savings? (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular