Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Andrew Scheer’s economic plan for Canada remains a mystery Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Barrie McKenna

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Andrew Scheer’s reign as Conservative Leader is barely a week old, and the next federal election is still two years away.

So maybe we should cut him some slack.

Or not. Even after a long leadership campaign, there is scant evidence of a coherent economic plan from Mr. Scheer.

The Saskatchewan MP disabled most of his website before the final votes were cast last Saturday, along with his 26-point policy platform. Canadians can only guess whether he still stands by it.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Barrie McKenna on Twitter: @barriemckenna

Also on The Globe and Mail

Andrew Scheer targets Liberals on first day in House as Conservative leader (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular