Andrew Scheer’s reign as Conservative Leader is barely a week old, and the next federal election is still two years away.

So maybe we should cut him some slack.

Or not. Even after a long leadership campaign, there is scant evidence of a coherent economic plan from Mr. Scheer.

The Saskatchewan MP disabled most of his website before the final votes were cast last Saturday, along with his 26-point policy platform. Canadians can only guess whether he still stands by it.

Report Typo/Error