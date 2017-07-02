Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

As Bank of Canada considers hiking rates, jobs numbers to offer a key economic update Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz believes that ultralow interest rates have done their job and excess capacity in the economy is disappearing, suggesting that rate hikes are on the way. This week, we’ll find out if he’s right.

On Friday, Statistics Canada will release monthly employment figures for June, providing a clear look at an important factor in gauging the strength of the economy.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

Also on The Globe and Mail

Inside The Market: Investing in light of a looming interest rate hike (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular