Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz believes that ultralow interest rates have done their job and excess capacity in the economy is disappearing, suggesting that rate hikes are on the way. This week, we’ll find out if he’s right.
On Friday, Statistics Canada will release monthly employment figures for June, providing a clear look at an important factor in gauging the strength of the economy.
