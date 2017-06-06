Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Britain’s economy suddenly playing catch-up to EU Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Eric Reguly - European Bureau Chief

ROME — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Who wants to be shackled to a corpse?

That was the question asked early last year by Britain’s pro-Brexit crowd. The European Union was trapped in a seemingly bottomless pit of low growth, high unemployment and crushing debt. Let’s free ourselves of the EU and thrive!

The argument helped secure Brexit in last year’s referendum. Oh, sweet irony, look how the tables have turned. The economy of the EU, in particular that of the 19 euro zone countries, is now surging ahead, and it is the British economy that is suddenly looking weak.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Eric Reguly on Twitter: @ereguly

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular