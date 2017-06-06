Who wants to be shackled to a corpse?

That was the question asked early last year by Britain’s pro-Brexit crowd. The European Union was trapped in a seemingly bottomless pit of low growth, high unemployment and crushing debt. Let’s free ourselves of the EU and thrive!

The argument helped secure Brexit in last year’s referendum. Oh, sweet irony, look how the tables have turned. The economy of the EU, in particular that of the 19 euro zone countries, is now surging ahead, and it is the British economy that is suddenly looking weak.

