Remember when liquefied natural gas (LNG) was about to pave the path to a new golden era of unprecedented prosperity for British Columbians and their government?

You should. It was only a few years ago.

In 2013, when the B.C. government under then-premier Christy Clark announced plans to establish a sovereign wealth fund to reap the benefits from taxes and royalties flowing from the LNG industry, the province was talking about up to $260-billion in LNG-related revenues flowing into government coffers over 30 years, based on having five LNG plants up and running by 2020.

Report Typo/Error