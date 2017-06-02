Canada’s April trade numbers look good for the country’s economy. But they aren’t going to help the political tension surrounding the country’s trade relationship with the United States of Donald Trump.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that Canada’s merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $370-million in April, from $936-million in March. Those figures aren’t particularly glowing – after all, economists had generally expected an even smaller deficit, and the March number was revised from an originally reported (and considerably better) $135-million. Nevertheless, the details of the report put smiles on economists’ faces. Exports were up a solid 1.8 per cent month over month, building on March’s 3.2-per-cent gain. And just as in March, the bulk of the gains came from higher volumes, though price gains also helped. Imports also rose, their fifth straight monthly increase, a sign of buoyant domestic demand. Indeed, both imports and exports hit record highs in April, evidence of the increasingly healthy economic activity both at home and in trading partners abroad. In the past 12 months, Canada’s exports have grown a torrid 14.7 per cent; imports have increased a brisk 7.4 per cent.

Report Typo/Error