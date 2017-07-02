Maybe it’s the cloud of geopolitical uncertainty hanging over the world. Or the lingering economic unease at home. Perhaps it’s all the rain.

But the buzz surrounding Canada’s 150th birthday bash pales in comparison with the national euphoria that marked the celebration of the first 100 in 1967.

And now a symbolic milestone that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hoped would coincide with the big anniversary has been quietly put off. Implementation of the free-trade deal with the European Union did not happen as planned on Canada Day, bogged down by European angst that Canada may backtrack on key concessions on cheese imports and drug patents.

Report Typo/Error