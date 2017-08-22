We all ponder existence once in a while.

Over the past four years in this space, I’ve devoted thousands of words to things that don’t exist.

A recurring theme has been Canada’s obsession with oil and gas pipelines, a love-hate relationship that elicits the most extreme emotions. Each pipeline has its own objective, whether it’s to reach previously inaccessible markets, expand existing ones or improve prices for the energy that would flow through it. It’s about nation-building, supporters say.

