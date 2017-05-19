Canada’s April consumer price index report shows that this country doesn’t have inflation pressures to worry about yet. But looking at the strong retail sales figures released at the same time, the operative word is “yet.”

Statistics Canada reported on Friday that CPI inflation was 1.6 per cent in April, unchanged from March and a tick below economists’ consensus expectation of 1.7 per cent. What’s more, the three measures the Bank of Canada uses to assess core inflation (CPI-common, CPI-median and CPI-trim) were also cool in the month, averaging just 1.4 per cent.

