Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
Is Canada facing a new financial crisis? Add to ...

Andrew Jackson

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Andrew Jackson is Adjunct Research Professor in the Institute of Political Economy at Carleton University, and senior policy adviser to the Broadbent Institute.

Leading progressive academic economist Steve Keen gained international recognition after he successfully predicted the 2007 global crisis using an alternative macro-economic model built on the pioneering work of Hyman Minsky and Wynne Godley. His new book, Can We Avoid Another Financial Crisis?, argues that the lessons of the crash have still not been learned by the economic policy mainstream, and that a new crisis looms for some highly indebted countries, including Canada.

