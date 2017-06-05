Andrew Jackson is Adjunct Research Professor in the Institute of Political Economy at Carleton University, and senior policy adviser to the Broadbent Institute.

On May 23, Statistics Canada released an interesting and widely reported study by Yuri Ostrovsky, with the title Doing as Well as One’s Parents? It showed that about two-thirds of Canadian children born between 1970 and 1984 (broadly speaking, the children of baby boomers) had, at the age of 30, family incomes at least as high as their parents at the same age and that this proportion has been stable.

Report Typo/Error