The Canadian economy has been hitting all the right notes recently. This week, we’ll find out if the job market is still humming the same tune.

Statistics Canada releases its labour-force survey for May on Friday – the statistics agency’s first and most closely watched monthly estimate of employment conditions in the country. The consensus among economists is that the economy likely added about 11,000 jobs last month – a relatively small gain, on top of the negligible 3,200-job gain reported for April.

