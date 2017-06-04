Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Jobs report for May expected to hit a positive note Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Parkinson - ECONOMICS REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Canadian economy has been hitting all the right notes recently. This week, we’ll find out if the job market is still humming the same tune.

Statistics Canada releases its labour-force survey for May on Friday – the statistics agency’s first and most closely watched monthly estimate of employment conditions in the country. The consensus among economists is that the economy likely added about 11,000 jobs last month – a relatively small gain, on top of the negligible 3,200-job gain reported for April.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Parkinson on Twitter: @ParkinsonGlobe

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular