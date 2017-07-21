Friday’s economic releases from Statistics Canada illustrate precisely the conundrum that the Bank of Canada faces as it inches interest rates off their floor. Pretty much everything about the economy is looking up – except, crucially, inflation.

Statistics Canada reported that the country’s 12-month inflation rate sank to its lowest level in nearly two years in June, clocking in at a thin 1.0 per cent, amid weaker gasoline prices. That matches the bottom of the Bank of Canada’s inflation range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent, basically its official band of comfort as it pursues its long-standing target of 2-per-cent inflation.

